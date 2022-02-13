Chelsea are reportedly set to target a summer transfer window move for Brighton star Marc Cucurella to replace Marcos Alonso.

The Blues are supposedly set to face plenty of interest in Alonso in the summer, and Cucurella has been identified as the ideal replacement, according to Todo Fichajes.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope they can win the race for this exciting young talent, with Cucurella impressing in his time in the Premier League and looking like a player made to play for a big six club.

The 23-year-old could also be very affordable, with Todo Fichajes suggesting Brighton would be prepared to let him go for just €22million.

Cucurella could end up being a bargain at that kind of price, and it will be interesting to see how he competes with Ben Chilwell for that left-back spot.

Chilwell was another big signing for CFC, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge so far, whilst also having issues with injuries.

There’s surely a good chance for Cucurella to come in and become first choice in Thomas Tuchel’s side, so this move could make sense for everyone involved.

Brighton sold Ben White to Arsenal last summer so won’t want to lose too many of their stars, with Yves Bissouma and Tariq Lamptey other talents on their books who could be the subject of interest from bigger clubs.