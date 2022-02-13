Things are, apparently, not all rosy at Old Trafford at present.

Results aren’t good enough, performances haven’t been positive enough, and players don’t appear to be happy with the management and the way in which they go about their business.

Against Southampton, the Red Devils once again showed their Jekyll and Hyde character.

An energetic first 45 minutes, where they were on top for long periods, was then undone by a second-half that can only be described as the exact opposite.

United’s stars were laboured, inaccurate with their passing and shooting, and disinterested at times.

MORE: Klopp’s surprise exclusion

If anyone was going to to on and win the game, it was going to be the visitors, and as it turned out, United held on for the point.

The result won’t have done anything for Ralf Rangnick’s cause, and will only increase the pressure on him and his charges as the Champions League comes back over the horizon.

There are still players that aren’t being given a decent opportunity to impress, with Jesse Lingard only named on the subs bench again.

More Stories / Latest News Pundit praises Newcastle United star who will “run through a brick wall” for the team “Cheat code” – Liverpool fans in awe of one player who stood out in hard-fought win vs Burnley £75m star prefers Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester United transfer over Barcelona

Dean Henderson is another that is having to be content at playing second fiddle to David de Gea, and if it wasn’t clear he had no future at the club before, the custodian will know beyond doubt that he doesn’t have one at Old Trafford now.

That’s because, according to 90min, the Red Devils are preparing to open talks with the Spaniard to keep him at the club long term.