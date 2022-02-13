It’s bound to be a big summer for West Ham United.

The East Londoners are right in the thick of it in terms of the hunt for a Champions League placing at the end of the current campaign.

Where they actually end up finishing the season is almost certainly likely to author whether captain, Declan Rice, stays at the club or moves on to pastures new.

Even if the Hammers do manage to finish in the top four, there’s still no guarantee that Rice will continue with David Moyes’ outfit, simply because of a lack of investment from the club.

The England international has ambitions of winning the big trophies both domestically and in Europe, and, frankly, he’s unlikely to be able to do so if he remains at the London Stadium.

Moyes has made his own stance on Rice being able to move on very clear, so he’ll not be too enamoured to understand that Rice’s midfield partner, Tomas Soucek, might also be looking for pastures new.

According to GiveMeSport journalist, Dean Jones, cited by Teamtalk, the £40m-rated star will leave if he’s not happy with West Ham’s new contract offer.

Given that he’s only on a reported £47,000 per week, and Kurt Zouma has recently been signed on a £125,000 per week deal, there’s a lot of ground to make up if Soucek is to be retained beyond his current deal.