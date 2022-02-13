Video: Dendoncker has Wolves in dreamland at White Hart Lane with a second goal inside 20 minutes

Antonio Conte is sure to be furious with the way in which his Tottenham Hotspur side conceded a second goal to Wolverhampton Wanderers at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Already a goal down after Raul Jimenez had given the visitors an early lead thanks to some calamitous defending from the hosts, Leander Dendoncker doubled Wolves’ advantage thanks to another comedy of errors at the back for Spurs.

They had at least three chances to clear their lines, but fluffed them all.

When the ball fortuitously bounced off the post to Dendoncker, he couldn’t miss.

