Just as they’d done against Manchester United, Burnley had frustrated Liverpool for long periods at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Sean Dyche’s side were well organised in all areas and determined not to be overrun by a Reds side who can swarm all over you when they’re on song.

Although they’d knocked at the door on a couple of occasions, it took until late in the first-half before Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold swung in a corner, Sadio Mane got the flick on, and although Nick Pope saved Fabinho’s first effort, the Liverpool man reacted quickest to prod home the opener.

