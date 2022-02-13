The furore over Kurt Zouma’s recent actions hasn’t gone away, and if anything the situation continues making headlines because of West Ham’s perceived lack of action towards the centre-back.

Zouma was filmed by his brother kicking and slapping his pet cat, in a sickening show of abuse.

Since a video of the abuse was widely circulated, supporters, fellow players and those working in the game have been quick to condemn Zouma.

Now, Sky Sports pundit, Graeme Souness, has joined in with the condemnation.

As is usual with the Scot, he hasn’t been backward in coming forwards with his opinion, and has gone in hard leaving no room for his words to be misinterpreted.

“I have zero sympathy for him,” he said on Sky Sports’ Super Sunday coverage, cited by Mirror.

“He’s turned up today and got abuse from his own supporters. West Ham’s roots are in the east end of London, salt of the earth people. People that would not, the vast majority would not be accepting of it.

“I have major problems with it, for me looking at that video, that cat hadn’t done anything wrong. It was picked up and abused for entertainment. They’re laughing.

“The fact it goes out on social media suggests they didn’t think there was anything wrong with it, they thought people would find this amusing.

“They [the club] have mismanaged it from day one. For me, I wouldn’t have played him again this year. If I was still a player I wouldn’t want to be in the dressing room with him.

“I would not want him round the place till he showed real remorse.”

It’s difficult to disagree with Souness’ opinion on this occasion.

Any pet owner would be absolutely horrified by what they saw from Zouma, and it’s a fair bet that there’ll be a few team-mates none too happy with their colleague.

It’s the East London club’s lack of action that appears to have also got up Souness’ nose however.

Unless and until West Ham show some sort of contrition, this PR disaster is likely to continue.