Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is reportedly being advised to choose a transfer to Manchester City this summer.

The Norway international could apparently be pushed towards a move to City his father Alf-Inge Haaland, who also played for the club back in the day, according to Football Insider.

The report suggests this now puts Pep Guardiola’s side in pole position to snap up Haaland, who is available for £68million this summer and who is sure to be one of the most sought-after names on the market.

Haaland has been a world class performer for Dortmund, scoring a remarkable 80 goals in 79 games for the Bundesliga giants since he joined, including 23 goals in 20 matches so far this season.

Still only 21 years of age, Haaland will surely also continue to improve further, and it will be interesting to see where he ultimately decides to spend his peak years.

Players find it hard to turn down the likes of Real Madrid if they come calling, and they’re mentioned as suitors alongside Paris Saint-Germain by Football Insider’s report.

The Premier League is widely considered to be the most competitive league in world football, however, so Haaland may well be tempted to show what he can do in English football.

If his father can influence him as well, then that could be very good news for City fans, who’ll be eager to see the club sign a long-term replacement for legendary goal-scorer Sergio Aguero.