Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak would reportedly rather seal a transfer to the Premier League instead of joining Barcelona this summer.

The highly-rated young Sweden international has a number of big-name suitors going into this summer, while Arsenal also tried hard to sign him in January and are expected to try again for him ahead of next season.

Isak is also wanted by Barcelona, though it seems the player himself is looking to leave La Liga for a switch to England, with Manchester United and Chelsea also admirers of his.

According to El Nacional, Isak seems to have made up his mind about snubbing Barcelona, though it remains to be seen who he’ll pick out of Arsenal, Man Utd or Chelsea.

All three clubs could do with signing the talented 22-year-old, who would be an ideal long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal.

United, meanwhile, also surely need to bring in younger attacking players, with the futures of veteran duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani in some doubt.

Finally, Chelsea may well feel it’s worth looking into signing Isak as an upgrade on the slightly unconvincing Romelu Lukaku, while other forwards such as Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have also struggled at Stamford Bridge.

El Nacional claim that clubs will have to pay Isak’s £75million release clause this summer.