Man United & Chelsea transfer target’s asking price cut from €70m to €50m

Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to let Jose Gimenez leave the club for around €50million in this summer’s transfer window.

The Uruguay international has been a solid performer for Diego Simeone’s side for a number of years now, but it now seems he could be cleared to find a new club for the right price at the end of this season.

According to Todo Fichajes, Manchester United and Chelsea have asked about him in recent times, and so it wouldn’t be too surprising if they were on alert now that his asking price has fallen from €70m to €50m.

Both these clubs have major issues in central defence, so a new signing like Gimenez could be just what they need.

Gimenez would likely be an upgrade on Harry Maguire at Man Utd, with the England international under the spotlight for some poor form once again after the Red Devils’ draw with Southampton.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will surely be in the market for new centre-backs in the summer, with all three of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta set to be free agents in the next few months.

Gimenez has never played in the Premier League, but he looks to have the ingredients to succeed at this level, and a new challenge and a change of scene might be the best thing to revive his career at this stage.