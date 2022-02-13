“Cheat code” – Liverpool fans in awe of one player who stood out in hard-fought win vs Burnley

Liverpool fans are heaping praise on to defender Virgil van Dijk after a superb performance in today’s hard-fought win away to Burnley.

The Netherlands international has been immense for the Reds in the last few years, and he once again stepped up today to help the club earn a scrappy 1-0 away victory that keeps their faint title hopes alive.

Van Dijk showed why Liverpool missed him so much when he was injured for most of last season, and it’s little surprise fans are singling him out for praise this afternoon.

It was far from a vintage display from LFC, with Jurgen Klopp’s attackers not contributing much, and even Fabinho’s winning goal proving to be a scrappy effort.

Burnley struggled to threaten much of a comeback, however, and it’s clear that Van Dijk’s presence in defence was key to getting all three points at Turf Moor.

See below for some of the reaction from Liverpool fans on Twitter…

Should not go unnoticed how good, once again, Virgil van Dijk was in this performance. On a day when plenty of others were off the pace, he never put a foot out of place. He's back to his best, without question. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) February 13, 2022

Van Dijk is a cheat code — Jack (@jackstevo1997) February 13, 2022

Ugly attritional slog. Huge win. Van Dijk imperious against them ale housers. Up The Reds? — Phil Allen (@Phil79Allen) February 13, 2022

Van dijk looked immense today from what I saw — Connor ??????? (@Ifcconnor) February 13, 2022

Virgil van Dijk just wins everything, doesn’t he? Colossal today. Ground it out. 3 more points. ? — BB. (@BBobzi) February 13, 2022