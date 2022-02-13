Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has discussed a number of issues involving his old club, including Mohamed Salah’s mentality after suffering defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Egypt international couldn’t lead his country to glory, with Sadio Mane’s Senegal lifting the trophy in the end, but Thomas is not concerned about the impact of the defeat on the Reds forward.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Thomas insisted that Salah hasn’t become the world class player he is today without being able to respond to setbacks.

“Salah is world class! He hasn’t become the player he is today because he sulks about what could have been,” Thomas said. “He will be disappointed just as anyone else, but I expect him to come back with even more hunger to get his hands on some silverware.”

Thomas was also pleased to see Liverpool strengthening their attack with the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto, whilst also praising the quality Harvey Elliott showed on his recent return in the FA Cup.

“He (Diaz) is an extremely skilful and direct player,” Thomas said. “He can score and create goals whilst having a great work ethic. It was a great piece of business from the club and I cannot wait to see him on the pitch. The fans are going to be in for a real show.

“What a head that young boy (Elliott) has on him. To go through such an injury at a young age and come back with the hunger and desire that he has is simply amazing. He has an abundance of traits to his game and we will soon see him back to his best with time and more minutes under his belt.”

Thomas also weighed in on the surprise lack of interest from Liverpool in West Ham’s Declan Rice, and suggested that a signing like Jude Bellingham would probably be better for the Reds, with Rice a bit too similar to Fabinho.

“Both are really talented players but with a different set of skills,” Thomas said. “If I had control of the kitty I would sway more to Bellingham as he really looks a generational talent and has that something different going into the final third.

“Rice is a very good player but I think maybe a bit too similar to Fabinho.”