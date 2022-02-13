Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly eyeing up a summer transfer to La Liga when his time at Old Trafford comes to an end.

The Uruguay international is not currently a regular for the Red Devils, but he’s had an important role to play as a squad player since joining the club last season.

Many fans will undoubtedly be disappointed to see Cavani leave, but it will hardly come as a surprise either, and it could represent a good chance for United to invest in young attacking players to strengthen their team.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Cavani is ruling out a move to River Plate, despite it long looking like the veteran forward might seek to return to South America.

It seems Spanish football would be the 34-year-old’s preferred destination, though no specific clubs are mentioned…

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Man United in June as free agent – his priority will be to try an experience in La Liga. Spain could be his next destination, but Cavani will only decide in the coming months. ??? #MUFC River Plate, not even an option for Cavani's future. pic.twitter.com/wjBMJmwPrH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 12, 2022

Cavani should remain a tempting option for top clubs in Europe, so it may be that we’ll see the former Paris Saint-Germain man earn one more big move before his career is done.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid would surely benefit from an experienced front-man like Cavani in their squads, so this could be an intriguing saga to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.