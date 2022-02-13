Arsenal legend Paul Merson mocks Tottenham as he discusses Gunners captaincy

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has mocked Tottenham as it was put to him that the Gunners could perhaps select goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as their new captain.

The north London giants have a decision to make after allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January, with Alexandre Lacazette temporarily taking the armband, though he’ll be out of contract at the end of the season.

Discussing the situation on Sky Sports, Merson was asked if Arsenal could follow Tottenham in making their goalkeeper their captain.

The pundit was having none of it, as he mocked Spurs for the poor season they’re having with ‘keeper Hugo Lloris leading the team.

“I am a fan of his but it’s bits and pieces, they need someone more consistent,” Merson said.

“I like him, he could end up getting eight goals before the end of the season, but I wouldn’t have made him captain. His contract’s up at the end of the season. Ben White or [Kieran] Tierney captain for me.

“No not a goalkeeper,” he added.

“What does that mean? Where are they? Where are they? Where are they?” Merson continued, pretending to look through his notes.