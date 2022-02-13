Kieran Trippier passed fit to play for Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United reportedly look to have been handed a fitness boost as Kieran Trippier has been passed fit to play against Aston Villa.

The England international picked up a slight calf injury in the Everton game, and it wasn’t yet clear if he’d be able to make it back for today’s match.

Still, Trippier now looks set to take part this afternoon, according to a report from Newcastle World.

That’ll be a big relief for Magpies fans, with Trippier performing well since his January move to St James’ Park from Atletico Madrid.

Eddie Howe recently suggested that he had reasons to hope the Trippier injury wasn’t too serious.