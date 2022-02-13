No defeats in five Premier League games, including three wins on the spin, has seen Newcastle United begin to pull themselves clear of the relegation zone. Something that seemed unthinkable even just a few short weeks ago.

It’s a testament to Eddie Howe’s belief in his own abilities, and that of his playing staff, that the Magpies now look like a team with a genuine chance of staying up, even if there is still a long way to go in the season at present.

There’s a buzz around St. James’ Park that hasn’t been seen or heard in a long, long time, and the players will feed off of that.

Although Howe didn’t perhaps have as successful a transfer window as he might like, he did still get a handful of new faces in through the door, and two were vital for the hosts in Sunday’s win over a vibrant Aston Villa.

Kieran Trippier’s second direct free-kick goal in two games proved to be the match winner, whilst the colossal Dan Burn gave a man of the match performance on his debut at the back.

WOW!! ?? Kieran Trippier puts Newcastle in front! What a free-kick! ?#NEWAVL pic.twitter.com/CrDoAt8rNp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2022

There’ll be tougher assignments ahead of course, though at least the tipping point has been reached and players can now see the fruits of Howe’s technical and tactical acumen.

The buy-in is likely to be total now, and for that reason, Newcastle are going to take some stopping.

It’s all about momentum, and the Magpies are hitting their stride at just the right time.