Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier would run through a brick wall for the club according to pundit Paul Merson.

The England international joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January, and has got off to a strong start at St James’ Park.

Merson is clearly a big fan of Trippier, who previously had a strong spell in the Premier League with Tottenham and Burnley, and praised him for his work rate and commitment to the team.

“He has got that in his locker,” said Merson. “We have seen that with England.

“Great goal and that’s why they bought him. That’s a big goal. Burnley are now four points behind.

“Trippier was a good signing. Out of all the signings, he was the one. It’s safe, he will run through a brick wall and he has got a great free-kick and he puts the ball on a sixpence.

“For me, he ticks all the boxes. Fair play to him.”