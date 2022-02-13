Pundit praises Newcastle United star who will “run through a brick wall” for the team

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier would run through a brick wall for the club according to pundit Paul Merson.

The England international joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January, and has got off to a strong start at St James’ Park.

Merson is clearly a big fan of Trippier, who previously had a strong spell in the Premier League with Tottenham and Burnley, and praised him for his work rate and commitment to the team.

“He has got that in his locker,” said Merson. “We have seen that with England.

“Great goal and that’s why they bought him. That’s a big goal. Burnley are now four points behind.

More Stories / Latest News
“Cheat code” – Liverpool fans in awe of one player who stood out in hard-fought win vs Burnley
£75m star prefers Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester United transfer over Barcelona
Leicester v West Ham: Zouma starts once again as Hammers make their position clear

“Trippier was a good signing. Out of all the signings, he was the one. It’s safe, he will run through a brick wall and he has got a great free-kick and he puts the ball on a sixpence.

“For me, he ticks all the boxes. Fair play to him.”

More Stories Kieran Trippier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.