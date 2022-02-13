Saturday night saw another great night in Chelsea Football Club’s proud history, and once again, Kai Havertz was the match winner.

With time running out in extra time of the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras, the Blues were awarded a spot-kick, and the German was the coolest man on the pitch as he slotted home.

Chelsea’s social media team clearly couldn’t wait to release a Champions of the World montage via their various channels, however, they’d overlooked one small detail.

A detail that eagle-eyed West Ham fans couldn’t help but let them know about.

In amongst the drawings of all the players was a flying Edouard Mendy, looking like he was making a save.

It was actually a render of when he was caught out by Arthur Masuaku in Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat at West Ham.