“Very frustrating” – Ralf Rangnick identifies one of Man United’s “major problems”

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted it’s “very frustrating” to see his team failing to put games to bed at the moment.

The Red Devils have not been particularly convincing of late, drawing their last three games in a row (with one of those ending in a penalty shoot-out defeat), and failing to score more than one goal in a game for four consecutive matches in all competitions.

Rangnick’s side once again struggled yesterday as they drew 1-1 at home to Southampton, with Che Adams quickly levelling things up after the half time break.

Speaking after the game, Rangnick admitted that he’d spoken with his players about keeping compact in those situations, and that it was frustrating to see them concede so quickly…

The German tactician believes it’s one of his team’s “major problems” that, despite improving defensively since he replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they’re still not quite solid enough and are also not scoring enough to make games safe anyway.

Man Utd fans will surely also be finding this immensely frustrating, with their team continuing to look like a major work-in-progress, as it has done ever since the blow of Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

