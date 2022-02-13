Video: Ricardo bags his first Leicester goal of the season to edge Foxes ahead against West Ham

It’s taken until mid-February for Ricardo to bag his first goal of the season for Leicester City, but it was well worth the wait.

The Foxes had been pegged back inside 10 minutes at the King Power Stadium, thanks to a lightning fast break from Jarrod Bowen, but had equalised on the stroke of half-time thanks to a penalty from Youri Tielemans.

Both sides were on the front foot in the second half, and there was no stopping Ricardo’s header as he threw himself full length to meet the cross.

Pictures from Sky Sports and sd

