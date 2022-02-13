It’s taken until mid-February for Ricardo to bag his first goal of the season for Leicester City, but it was well worth the wait.

The Foxes had been pegged back inside 10 minutes at the King Power Stadium, thanks to a lightning fast break from Jarrod Bowen, but had equalised on the stroke of half-time thanks to a penalty from Youri Tielemans.

Both sides were on the front foot in the second half, and there was no stopping Ricardo’s header as he threw himself full length to meet the cross.

GREAT BALL, GREAT HEADER ? Ricardo with a diving header to complete the comeback for Leicester! ?#LEIWHU pic.twitter.com/yu4czWHp2L — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2022

