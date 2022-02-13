Paris Saint-Germain could reportedly try to sign both Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer.

The pair are some of the biggest names on the books at Man Utd right now, and it could be a big blow to lose both of them, though the departure of Pogba would hardly be surprising.

The France international is in PSG’s sights as he nears the end of his contract at Old Trafford, according to Todo Fichajes, who add that the Ligue 1 giants could also target Ronaldo if one of Lionel Messi, Neymar or Kylian Mbappe leave.

Mbappe is another player who is now just a few months away from becoming a free agent, so that could mean Ronaldo ends up making sense as a priority target for PSG.

It would be exciting to see the veteran Portugal international alongside his old nemesis Messi, while he’d also surely link up beautifully with a talent like Neymar.

Overall, Ronaldo would probably enjoy that more than his current struggles at United, who are a long way from being the force they were in his first spell with the club.

Back then, Ronaldo won numerous titles and the Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson, but he’s played under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick this season, with the team looking like struggling to even get fourth spot.