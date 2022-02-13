“I know he still loves the club” – Arsenal legend discusses exciting potential transfer return

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has suggested that the Gunners could have a realistic chance of sealing a transfer return for Serge Gnabry.

The Germany international struggled for playing time in a spell at the Emirates Stadium as a youngster, and also notably had a difficult spell on loan at West Brom.

Remarkably, however, he has turned his career around since then and is now a star performer for Bayern Munich and the German national team, and it would be a big signing if he returned to Arsenal one day.

Thomas believes it might be realistic to expect Gnabry back with the Gunners at some point, while he also admitted he could be a fine signing for another of his former clubs Liverpool.

“Gnabry since leaving Arsenal has been exceptional. He has become a major part of a massive club like Bayern Munich also Germany,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“I am not sure what his situation is at his current club but if Either of my former clubs could get him in, it would be a major statement. If he does go to Liverpool it would be hard to see where he would fit in, given the amount of options in forward areas. Then again, you could perhaps see one of the two wide-men, Salah or Mane, leaving in the summer.

“Arsenal are perhaps more suited for him and I know he still loves the club, so you never know.

“At the time when Arsenal lost him there were a crop of players in similar positions and he needed to play. Hopefully we see him back in the Premier League next season or at some point in the future.”

Speaking of big-name players who’ve left Arsenal, Thomas also addressed the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation after his January move to Barcelona.

It’s fair to say Thomas seems to be backing the manager Mikel Arteta over this one.

“Aubameyang is a very experienced player and should have been leading this young team by example both on and off the pitch,” Thomas said.

“He, like everyone else knows the expectations the manager has set and should adhere to it. Unfortunately this wasn’t the case and the solution was found which I believe was best for all parties involved.

“Hopefully everyone can move on now and we can focus on the players we do have.”