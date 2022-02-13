As the clock ticked down to half-time at the King Power Stadium, David Moyes was no doubt preparing an upbeat and positive team talk.

That will have all changed after Aaron Cresswell gave Leicester an undeserved lifeline in the last minute of the first 45.

A late corner was swung in more in hope that expectation, and Cresswell inexplicably extended his arm right in front of referee, Michael Oliver, who had no choice but to award a penalty.

Youri Tielemans stepped up and made no mistake, hitting it low and hard into the net.

LEVEL! ? Youri Tielemans equalises for Leicester with a penalty after Aaron Cresswell handled the ball in the box… game on! ? pic.twitter.com/e8mSCQBWdP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2022

