An unexpected defeat at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon saw Antonio Conte lose three games in a row for the first time since 2009, and it’s not a run that the Italian will want to extend.

Tottenham have been in great form under the Italian, but the last three games have seen the same old issues resurface.

The loss of another three points is beginning to make qualifying for fourth place look a distant dream for the North Londoners.

One could point to a lack of investment in the transfer window as one major reason why Spurs are struggling at present.

Conte has kept his own counsel and answered questions diplomatically, but it’s clear that this isn’t good enough from the club.

However, there’s unlikely to be any significant cash injection until the club is taken over, and according to Football Insider, that could be some time away yet.

“They have made Spurs very attractive to investors,” football finance expert, Kieran Maguire, is quoted as saying.

“They now have the highest-grossing stadium in the Premier League. They are also regular contenders for Champions League places, and Uefa have announced higher revenues in that competition.

“So there are lots of plus points when it comes to a sale, but there are also a couple of stumbling blocks. The first is the price, which would probably be about £2bn. So it’s very expensive.

“Also, if you’re paying that much money, you want to be able to run the club. Daniel Levy seems to want to have his cake and eat it too.”

Often criticised for the way in which he keeps a tight hold of the purse strings down at the Lane, Levy is fast reaching a cross roads.

If Conte decides to walk away because he doesn’t believe his own ambitions are being mate, Spurs will be back to square one.

Moreover, the supporters will them perfectly understand their position in the grand scheme of things, if they didn’t know already.

Sooner or later Levy is going to have to pay up or get out.