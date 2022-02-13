Former Barcelona boss among three candidates for Leeds United job

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is reportedly among the three candidates for the Leeds United manager’s job in case Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t stay at Elland Road.

While there’s no doubt that Bielsa has made a big contribution to Leeds’ recent success, it may be worth considering alternatives after a difficult second season in the Premier League.

Valverde is one of the big names in the frame for Leeds, according to the Telegraph, while Jesse Marsch and Carlos Corberan is also on the Yorkshire club’s radar.

Leeds will no doubt hope to persuade Bielsa to stay, but he’s often moved between different jobs throughout his career and his future remains uncertain.

Leeds should be an attractive job for top coaches, with the club having some fine young players on their books after some smart recruitment in recent years.

LUFC are also a big name with plenty of history, and look like they could soon be challengers to the top six again one day, as long as they do enough to secure their top flight survival this term.