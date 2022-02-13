Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been praised as being a dream to work with by Everton manager Frank Lampard.

The Netherlands international recently made the move to Goodison Park on loan for the rest of the season, and it’s clear he’s benefiting from the extra playing time after a difficult spell at Old Trafford.

Lampard is clearly happy with what Van de Beek is producing for his Everton side, and it must be frustrating for Man Utd fans to hear this, as many will feel he deserves more opportunities for the Red Devils.

Van de Beek first caught the eye during his time as a promising youngster at Ajax, and his big performances in the Champions League made it look like he was sure to be a success at a club like United.

For one reason or another, Van de Beek never really got a chance at United, however, but his strong start at Everton is perhaps showing that was a mistake by both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

“Him (Van de Beek) and Allan were fantastic, also Donny on the ball giving us a sense of calm and intelligence, and a nice rhythm in the team, and he’s going to get better and better,” Lampard is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“He’s been a dream to work with in the short time he’s been here. He waited for his time at Newcastle, I thought it was right to go with the same team and show the players they deserved it with Brentford, but today was spot on.”

Everton look to have made a smart signing here, and MUFC supporters will no doubt be keeping an eye on his progress and hope he can return to Manchester next season and start to play a part for their club.