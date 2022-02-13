(Video) In form Trippier converts close range free-kick to gift Newcastle United lead vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle United are on fire!

The Magpies, led by manager Eddie Howe, are reaping the rewards of a busy January transfer market.

Having signed the likes of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, Chris Wood from Burnley, Dan Burn from Brighton and Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, the Toon now appear to be reinvigorated as they look to remain in the Premier League ahead of next season.

Coming into Sunday’s game against Aston Villa unbeaten in their last three, Howe, with the help of full-back Trippier, is now well on course to extend that run to four.

The England international stepped up to take a close-range free-kick 10-minutes before the break and went on to fire it past goalkeeper Emi Martinez, taking his goal tally to two in his last two outings.