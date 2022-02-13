Video: Jarrod Bowen fires West Ham into an early lead at Leicester

In-form West Ham striker, Jarrod Bowen, just can’t stop scoring for the Hammers at the moment.

Apart from the recent match against Manchester United, the front man has found the net against Watford, Kidderminster, Leeds United, Norwich City and Leeds again in the FA Cup.

There was clearly only one thought in his mind when he was sent clear at the King Power Stadium, and as Leicester keeper, Kasper Schmeichel came out to narrow the angle, Bowen despatched his shot with aplomb.

