Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his team’s performance against Burnley at Turf Moor, Liverpool coming away with a hard-fought three points.

Fabinho was the match winner, and the German paid tribute to the hard-working midfielder.

There appeared to be some surprise as to why Sadio Mane had started the game, coming so soon after returning from the African Cup of Nations.

Klopp explained that Diogo Jota had been unable to train because of a dead leg and, essentially, the manager had been left with no other choice.

It was clear from his words that he was also very happy with the performance that his front man put in.