Video: West Ham salvage a point at the death at Leicester thanks to towering Craig Dawson header

There’s never a better time to score than in injury time at the end of 90 minutes, particularly when your team are trailing.

David Moyes will have been disappointed to see his West Ham side behind at Leicester after Jarrod Bowen had given the Hammers an early lead.

The East Londoners were pegged back after Youri Tielemans equalised from the spot on the stroke of half-time, and then a flying Ricardo header put the hosts in the box seat.

Though a little fortuitous, Craig Dawson’s towering leap saw his shoulder connect with the ball, which ended up in the net and earned West Ham a much-needed point.

