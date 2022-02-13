West Ham ready to sell 25-year-old who was once linked with Man United

West Ham United are reportedly ready to sell Issa Diop in the summer and sign a replacement.

The 25-year-old looked a top talent a few years ago when he first burst onto the scene in the Premier League, but it’s fair to say his form has dipped since then.

At one point, Diop’s strong performances saw him linked as a target for Manchester United, but it now looks like the Hammers will happily offload him this summer.

According to Claret and Hugh, the plan is to bring in some cash from Diop’s sale and sign a new central defender, with David Moyes certainly in need of more options in that position.

The current Kurt Zouma situation may also be influencing that decision, with Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car recently linked with WHUFC.

A deal couldn’t be done in January, but one imagines West Ham will look at Caleta-Car and others again this summer.

One imagines clubs like Man Utd won’t be in for Diop again, but it will be interesting to see if West Ham can find some takers for him.