Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Brighton defender Adam Webster this summer.

The Blues urgently need to have defensive targets in place in case their worst-case scenario at the back happens, with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Webster is now being eyed up as an option for Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror, who add that the 27-year-old’s strong form for Brighton could also be about to earn him an England call-up.

It will be interesting to see how things develop in the coming weeks and months, but it could end up being that Webster’s career goes through a huge change in a relatively short space of time.

Webster was playing in the Championship before earning his move to Brighton, and he’s really stepped up to life in the top flight.

Despite being a bit of a late bloomer, it now looks like Webster could be about to hit the big time if he is snapped up by Chelsea and does make it into Gareth Southgate’s England plans.

This could be a big blow for Brighton, who also lost Ben White last summer, while they have other big talents like Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Tariq Lamptey as players who could attract interest from bigger clubs.