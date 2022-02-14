Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly eyeing up Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak as his preferred transfer target in that area of the pitch this summer.

The German tactician is in charge of the Man Utd first-team until the end of the season, when he’ll move into an administrative role as a permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hired.

According to Todo Fichajes, Edinson Cavani is likely to be leaving Old Trafford, and a young attacking player like Isak certainly makes sense as a long-term replacement.

The report suggests that Rangnick is particularly keen on the €50-60million-rated Sweden international, and one imagines he’ll have a reasonable amount of say over these deals in his new role with the Red Devils.

Isak is also one of Arsenal’s summer targets, CaughtOffside understands, so it might not be easy for MUFC to land the talented 22-year-old, especially if their rivals pip them to a Champions League place.

Arsenal currently look the favourites to finish in the top four, and that could be critical when it comes to luring in big names in the next transfer window.