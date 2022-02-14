Arsenal can punish risky Chelsea transfer policy as they monitor in-form youngster

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Chelsea youngster Armando Broja ahead of a potential summer transfer window move.

The 20-year-old forward is currently impressing on loan at Southampton, with the Blues likely to have been impressed with how he’s performed in the Premier League this season.

According to football.london, Arsenal seem impressed as well, with the Gunners keeping close tabs on the Albania international ahead of the summer.

Broja could end up being a decent long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, though it’s also a big ask for a player with his relative lack of experience to take on such an important role at a big club.

Some Gooners may prefer someone more proven than Broja, though Chelsea would do well to avoid getting complacent about this.

The west London giants have previously allowed talented young players like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne to leave, and they’re now star players for two of their biggest rivals.

Broja could have similar potential, and if he ends up at Arsenal it could be a deal that Chelsea live to regret for years to come.

In fairness to Chelsea, they’ve been better at handing opportunities to their youngsters in recent times, but they have to ensure they don’t return to old habits here, or Arsenal could punish them.