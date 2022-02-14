Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta trying Gunners star in new position in training

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly trying Gabriel Martinelli as more of a number 9 in training at the moment.

The highly-rated young Brazilian has mainly operated as a winger or a wide-forward in his career so far, but he looks to have the raw ingredients to shine as more of a central striker as well.

Arsenal could certainly do with more options in that area of the pitch at the moment, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving the Emirates Stadium in January and Alexandre Lacazette struggling for goals.

Martinelli surely has a big future at Arsenal, whatever position he plays, but it would be particularly useful for the club if he could operate as the main man up front, at least between now and the end of the season.

The 20-year-old’s dribbling and skills make him a useful option out wide, but his pace and clinical finishing could also mean he proves to be an ideal Aubameyang replacement in the long run.

If that doesn’t work out, AFC are likely to target Alexander Isak or Dominic Calver-Lewin up front in the summer.

