Arsenal are ready to pinch on loan Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho with an improved offer on his loan deal at Aston Villa. 

The Gunners are interested in the services of the attacking midfielder and have a view of trying to make a deal happen in the summer, when his loan deal with Aston Villa ends.

Since returning to the Premier League in January to reignite with Steven Gerrard, Coutinho has been allowed to showcase the player he was during his time at Liverpool, before a big money move to Barcelona in 2018 which ended up being a total nightmare for the little Brazilian.

Coutinho struggled to find his best form while with Barcelona, causing him to be left out for long periods of time. 

The 29-year-old has registered two goals and two assists in four games, including an equaliser from the bench on his return game against Manchester United.

Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting Arsenal are ready to make an offer on Coutinho which would be an improvement on the purchase option currently in place between Aston Villa and Barcelona for the end of the loan, an offer they hope will tempt Barcelona into selling to them instead of Villa.

West Ham United are also set to compete for his signature, signalling their intention of breaking into the top four.

If Coutinho continues to showcase his quality in the Premier League there is even a possibility Barcelona could choose to retain him, though given how the last few years have gone this might be unlikely.

With just 12 months left on his current contract with the Blaugrana, they will probably want to try and recoup some of the money they paid for him, especially seeing how money worries are plaguing the club presently.

