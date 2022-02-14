Arsenal top four odds SLASHED after gifts from Manchester United & Tottenham

Arsenal are now the favourites to beat rivals Manchester United and Tottenham to fourth place after seeing their odds slashed dramatically after latest results in the Premier League.

The Gunners haven’t been at their best for most of this season, but picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Wolves in their last game, despite playing with ten men for some of the second half.

Man Utd and Spurs, meanwhile, have majorly slipped up in recent matches, leaving them chasing Mikel Arteta’s side, who also have the benefit of games in hand.

United have suffered disappointing draws with Burnley and Southampton, while Tottenham have lost three games in a row.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It looked like Arsenal had got it all wrong last month, letting a handful of senior players leave the club without making any signings. But teams in and around them are tripping up left, right and centre, and it now looks like fourth spot is theirs to lose.”

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

To finish in the top four

Chelsea – 1/33

Arsenal – 5/4

Man United – 15/8

Tottenham – 10/3

West Ham – 7/1

14/1 bar

Can Arsenal hold on to their advantage? It could be crucial to their current project under Arteta, whose own position at the club might also be in doubt if they don’t secure Champions League football.

CaughtOffside understands, however, that Arsenal sources remain confident of landing big-name transfer targets even if they miss out on Europe’s top club competition again.