Arsenal reportedly turned down the chance to explore a swap deal involving Mauro Icardi in the January transfer window.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker could have been a decent option for the Gunners to replace the departing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this winter, but in the end it seems they weren’t entirely convinced by this potential move, according to The Athletic.

Icardi hasn’t been at his very best since joining PSG from Inter Milan, where he’d previously looked like one of the most clinical finishers in Europe.

Arsenal can’t exactly afford to be too picky, but it seems that’s precisely what they were as they snubbed the opportunity to look into a swap deal involving Icardi.

Gooners will hope the club have something up their sleeve for the summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah looking likely to follow Aubameyang out of the Emirates Stadium exit door.

Both forwards are heading towards being free agents, and it probably doesn’t make much sense for Arsenal to try to keep them.

Mikel Arteta will surely feel he can do better and AFC have some big-name targets in mind in the form of Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, CaughtOffside understands.