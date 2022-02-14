Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Borussia Monchengladbach star Ramy Bensebaini.

The Algeria international has caught the eye in the Bundesliga in recent times, showing his quality in a few different positions as he can operate as a centre-back, left-back or defensive midfielder.

It seems Man Utd are eyeing up Bensebaini as a left-back, however, with Fichajes reporting that the Red Devils want the €25million-rated defender to replace unconvincing duo Luke Shaw and Alex Telles.

That could be a good move from United, with Shaw in particular looking a far cry from the player we saw in action at Old Trafford last season.

The England international was one of United’s top performers and also went on to have a superb Euro 2020 with the England national team, but he’s lost his way in recent months.

Telles has had some opportunities but has never quite looked convincing at this level, so there could be room for the club to invest in someone like Bensebaini.

The 26-year-old could also provide MUFC with options in other areas of their squad, so makes sense as a purchase to generally improve the squad depth at Old Trafford.

One imagines, however, that summer signings will hinge on whoever comes in as United’s next permanent manager.