Chelsea identify three priority transfer targets as Blues board prepare to reward Tuchel

Chelsea have reportedly identified three main targets for the summer, with the Blues board prepared to back Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market after he didn’t push too hard for new signings in January.

This has impressed Chelsea chiefs, according to a report from the Telegraph, which states that Declan Rice, Jules Kounde and Aurelien Tchouameni are now set to be the club’s main targets for the summer.

Chelsea fans would surely love to see those talented young players come in, with Rice in particular looking an elite talent who’s already shown what he can do at Premier League level.

Kounde, meanwhile, is one of the finest young defenders in the game and could be a hugely important addition to the CFC squad if Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all end up leaving when their contracts expire in the summer.

Tchouameni, meanwhile, is another outstanding young talent, and the Monaco midfielder could be a decent alternative to Rice, who may well be too expensive.

Or it could be that Chelsea will target two midfield signings, with the Telegraph noting that N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will both be out of contract in 2023.

Tuchel has done tremendous work at Stamford Bridge and it seems fair that the club will now back him in the transfer market as he could easily have made more of a fuss about strengthening the squad in January when the squad was struggling with injuries and players out with Covid.