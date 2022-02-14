Chelsea trio’s futures in doubt ahead of potential transfer shuffle up front

Chelsea could reportedly be set to make some changes to their attack this summer, with the futures of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech in some doubt.

This is according to a report from the Telegraph, who suggest that Werner will have suitors back in the Bundesliga, which perhaps makes sense as the Germany international has never shown his best form from his time with RB Leipzig in the Premier League.

Pulisic and Ziyech, meanwhile, have arguably shown a bit more promise than Werner, though they’ve certainly not been consistent enough since moving to Stamford Bridge.

The report doesn’t make it clear who Chelsea might sign as replacements in that department, but there have been other transfer rumours doing the rounds recently that might offer us some clues.

Leeds United winger Raphinha has impressed in the Premier League and was recently mentioned as being on Chelsea’s radar by Gianluigi Longari, as cited by the Daily Mail.

Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak has also been linked with the Blues by the Daily Mirror, and one imagines these two examples would be worthwhile transfer targets for Thomas Tuchel and co.