Manchester United have been tipped as a club who would surely move to snap up Antonio Conte if he were to leave his position at Tottenham.

Garth Crooks believes Spurs need to keep hold of Conte, even though they’ve not made the most convincing start under the Italian tactician since he was hired to replace Nuno Espirito Santo.

It’s been a difficult season for Tottenham, and they’re now on a run of three consecutive defeats, with even the world class Conte failing to get the best out of this squad.

Crooks still feels, however, that it’s important for Spurs to keep hold of the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss, who would surely be snapped up by a top club if he left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Spurs look like they are struggling under Antonio Conte, but the Italian is a good manager and they can’t afford to lose him. Manchester United would snap him up in a second,” Crooks wrote in his Premier League team of the week column for BBC Sport.

Man Utd were linked with Conte earlier in the season, but instead brought in Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the campaign.

Big names like Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Luis Enrique are now being linked with the permanent job next term, but Conte could also surely be tempting if he does decide he’s not enjoying life at Spurs.