Cristiano Ronaldo’s damning verdict of Man United interim manager Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly not a big fan of interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The German tactician is at the helm at Old Trafford until the end of the season, having recently replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with a new permanent head coach to be appointed in the summer.

For now, however, trouble seems to be brewing behind the scenes at Man Utd, with a report from AS claiming Ronaldo is not at all convinced by Rangnick’s credentials.

The Portugal international has worked under many of the greats in management, having first shone at Old Trafford during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, and later going on to play for the likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane and Massimiliano Allegri.

Rangnick is highly rated in management, having been majorly influential in the careers of top coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, but he’s perhaps not got off to the best start at United.

It seems that Ronaldo has not taken to him well at all, particularly as the former RB Leipzig boss has criticised the 37-year-old for not scoring enough.

With three months left of the season, it remains to be seen how these issues will affect the Red Devils’ form, but it doesn’t sound great.

MUFC fans may also be concerned about Ronaldo’s future, though AS have played down links with Paris Saint-Germain.