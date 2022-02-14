Crystal Palace are entering into fresh contract talks with versatile star Cheikhou Kouyate, after a run of five winless Premier League games without him.

Former West Ham United star Kouyate is now in the final six months of his current deal, with club’s reportedly expressing an interest in him from Saudi Arabia.

However, while the 32-year-old has been on International Duty with Senegal, helping them to win the 2022 African Cup of Nations, his club side have struggled in the Premier League, failing to pick up a single win in during his absence.

And now the club are eager to extend his stay in South London, according to The Athletics’ David Ornstein.

The current stickling point between the two parties is the length of the contract. Kouyate is not getting any younger and at 32 the club likely don’t want to commit to too long a deal for someone who is now entering the twilight years of their career.

The Eagles are understood to want to sign an extension for 12 months, while the Senegal international wants his contract extended for two years.

Despite this gap there is optimism in the club of the deal being completed soon.

An extension would allow him to extend his already three-and-a-half year stay with Palace and subsequently add to his 128 appearances.

Palace are moving in a good direction under the management of Patrick Viera, and Kouyate appears to be a key component of this.