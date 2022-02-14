Everton star slammed as ‘deadbeat dad’ by angry model mother

Everton FC
Posted by

Everton winger Demarai Gray has been described as a ‘deadbeat dad’ after former partner Katy Morgan recently took to social media to unleash a barrage of attacks on the English attacker.

Morgan, 27, is a beauty model and after previously dating Gray for a year, now claims to share a child with the Toffees’ ace.

However, after reportedly splitting up after falling pregnant with her son, now two years old, Morgan claims Gray is the baby’s father but has yet to ever see him.

MORE: Newcastle United suffer major injury blow after new signing suffers broken foot

More Stories / Latest News
Ralf Rangnick eager for Man United to sign Arsenal transfer target who could move for €50-60m
Newcastle United suffer major injury blow after new signing suffers broken foot
Report suggests Liverpool and Mohamed Salah still at contract impasse
Katy Morgan with her child who she claims to share with Gray.

Reacting to a social media post from Gray, which appeared to reference a recent robbery ordeal his ex-girlfriend Emma Hickman and their newborn child endured, Morgan said: “Either post them all or none at all. Pretend you don’t have a son with me & allow you to keep disrespecting him, enough is enough.

“You are welcome to be a deadbeat dad all you want.

“FYI [our son] is nearly 2 & you have never met him. So much for all this ‘role model’ you blast over social media.

“Maybe?.?.?.?you should be reading a ‘how to be a dad book’.”

‘Voluntarily’ – Yes, because we all pay for children that aren’t ours.
How about… Man up and go and see your kid, Demarai.
More Stories Demarai Gray

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.