Gary Neville issues worrying warning for Leeds United following 3-0 Everton defeat

Former Manchester United defender turned pundit Gary Neville has issued Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United with a warning to be careful not to be drawn into a relegation battle.

Leeds United currently sit 15th in the Premier League table on 23-points, just six points above the drop zone.

The Whites’ most recent outing saw them thrashed 3-0 against fellow strugglers Everton.

Despite the result being a major boost to Frank Lampard’s Toffees, Leeds United must now prepare for a fierce tie against Manchester United and Neville thinks the Whites are now in a very precarious position.

Speaking on his podcast on YouTube, the ex-Red Devil said: “I think Leeds could get dragged in.

“Brentford, I would be worried about. They have played a few more games. That Newcastle team. That performance isn’t going down.

“There’s no doubt that there are one or two of those sides, Leeds and Brentford, who could get dragged back into if they are not careful.

“They would be big losses to the Premier League, by the way. But Brentford and Leeds have brought a lot. I always see great games when those two are playing. But that won’t count for anything.”