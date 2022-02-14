Personal terms already agreed: Club seem resigned to €70m star completing Chelsea transfer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea may reportedly already have a deal in place to complete the transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

According to Todo Fichajes, the France international has agreed personal terms on a move to Stamford Bridge, having struck a deal with them last summer, and Sevilla are now preparing for his departure.

Kounde has been a star performer for Sevilla, so this will be a big blow for the La Liga giants, though Todo Fichajes state that club chief Monchi is already working on signing a replacement.

This certainly sounds like an encouraging piece of Chelsea transfer news, with Sevilla seemingly not at all confident they can keep Kounde for another summer.

Jules Kounde to Chelsea transfer may be largely agreed
More Stories / Latest News
Man Utd legend was overrated and “wouldn’t have got onto the Arsenal Invincibles bench”, says Piers Morgan
Cristiano Ronaldo’s damning verdict of Man United interim manager Ralf Rangnick
Gary Neville tells Manchester United players to “stay out” of major decision for the club

Chelsea fans will certainly hope this deal works out, with Todo Fichajes suggesting Kounde could arrive for around €70million.

Given Kounde’s immense potential, that could end up being a bargain in the long run, with the 23-year-old looking like he could be a key figure at the back for the Blues for the next decade or so.

With Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, it’s surely vital for CFC to get themselves a signing like Kounde, and perhaps one or two more defensive additions.

More Stories Jules Kounde

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.