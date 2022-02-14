Chelsea may reportedly already have a deal in place to complete the transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

According to Todo Fichajes, the France international has agreed personal terms on a move to Stamford Bridge, having struck a deal with them last summer, and Sevilla are now preparing for his departure.

Kounde has been a star performer for Sevilla, so this will be a big blow for the La Liga giants, though Todo Fichajes state that club chief Monchi is already working on signing a replacement.

This certainly sounds like an encouraging piece of Chelsea transfer news, with Sevilla seemingly not at all confident they can keep Kounde for another summer.

Chelsea fans will certainly hope this deal works out, with Todo Fichajes suggesting Kounde could arrive for around €70million.

Given Kounde’s immense potential, that could end up being a bargain in the long run, with the 23-year-old looking like he could be a key figure at the back for the Blues for the next decade or so.

With Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, it’s surely vital for CFC to get themselves a signing like Kounde, and perhaps one or two more defensive additions.