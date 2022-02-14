Forgotten Leicester City ace could surprisingly end up back at the club

Loaned-out Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet could reportedly end up back at the King Power Stadium next season.

The Belgian has rarely featured regularly for Leicester, but he’s also not managed to impress much on loan at Torino this term, with injuries disrupting his campaign.

According to reports in Italy, it now looks like Praet won’t be staying at Torino permanently, as they’re having major doubts about his future ahead of making a decision on his future.

The report adds that there’s also some chance that Brendan Rodgers won’t still be Leicester manager next season, which could give Praet some hope of reviving his Foxes career.

Praet showed plenty of promise earlier in his career, impressing at Anderlecht and Sampdoria before joining Leicester.

The 27-year-old’s career is in a bad place right now, however, and it’s not clear if he can revive things for himself with Leicester, or even find many other suitors elsewhere.