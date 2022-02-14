Liverpool and Mohamed Salah reportedly still seem to be at something of an impasse in talks over a new contract for the Egyptian superstar.

The Reds will surely want to do whatever it takes to keep Salah at the club, but fans will be worried about the apparent lack of progress made as he heads towards being out of contract in summer 2023.

According to The Athletic, tying Salah down to a new deal will be a priority for Liverpool in the coming months, but it’s suggested that there could be trouble if the current “impasse” continues.

Liverpool have just signed Luis Diaz to strengthen their attack, but one imagines Jurgen Klopp would have to enter the market again if Salah ended up leaving.

Diaz looks a top talent, but it would be huge pressure for the Colombia international to go from being a key player at Porto to becoming the replacement for such an important player at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Salah would surely not be short of offers if he were to leave Liverpool, but he can surely continue to fulfil his ambitions if he stays where he is, having picked up both the Premier League and Champions League titles in his time on Merseyside.

The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona may remain bigger names on the European stage, but they’re not the forces they once were, with the Premier League surely the place to be for the world’s best players right now.