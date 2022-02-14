Man Utd legend was overrated and “wouldn’t have got onto the Arsenal Invincibles bench”, says Piers Morgan

Manchester United and England legend David Beckham has been described as hugely overrated by celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan.

The outspoken TV presenter has gone in hard on Beckham, describing him as a “fame-hungry snail”, mocking his haircuts, and insisting he only had the success he had because of the players around him at Old Trafford.

Morgan had a bit of a back and forth exchange with Match of the Day host Gary Lineker about this, and ended up insisting that Beckham wouldn’t even have got onto Arsenal’s bench in their famous 2003/04 Invincibles season, insisting that former Gunners star Freddie Ljungberg was the better player…

You might want to suck up to him, for whatever reason, but Beckham was the most overrated player in history. Wouldn't have got onto the Arsenal Invincibles bench. https://t.co/4GoVl5hcSy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2022

No chance… @freddie was in a different league to Brass Balls. https://t.co/jRtepUljB9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2022

Take away the crossing & free-kicks, he was a fame-hungry snail with dumb haircuts who only won that much because of the truly great players around him. https://t.co/uxliKdGVVc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2022

This all seems a tad over the top from Morgan, as is often the case from him on his Twitter feed.

There is certainly a case to be made about Beckham being somewhat over-hyped when there were many better players around in that era, but it’s a bit of a stretch to say he wouldn’t even have made the Arsenal bench at his peak.

Beckham undoubtedly benefited from having great players around him at Man Utd, and probably wouldn’t have been able to carry a team like Steven Gerrard did with Liverpool for much of his career.

Sir Alex Ferguson managed many greats, however, and clearly felt Beckham was good enough to make him a regular part of some of his most successful sides, while the former England international also shone after his big move to Real Madrid in 2003.