Manchester United star Paul Pogba has still not decided on his future, and will leave his final decision until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Frenchman is out of contract with The Red Devils at the end of the season, and despite repeated offers from United he has refused to sign an extension.

This situation has led to there being a number of suitor clubs who want to take Pogba on a free transfer in the summer, including Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and former club Juventus.

However, despite this list of suitors and declining previous offers from United, he has still not ruled out the possibility of staying with the club according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Mail’s report indicates PSG will offer Pogba an extremely lucrative deal, and with the added bonus of playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and an almost guaranteed shot at trophies every season, it may be an offer too good for the midfielder and his agent Mino Raiola to turn down.

Pogba is hoovering up a significant amount of wages at United, and the inconsistent performances the Frenchman has turned out for his boyhood club since returning from Juventus for roughly £90m in 2016 has left many wanting more from a player of his undeniable quality.

His best few months in a United shirt probably came while playing as a left-winger during the second half of last season, when United finished second in the Premier League and got to a the Europa League final under then boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba has played 222 times for United overall, scoring 39 goals and chipping in with 49 assists, including a record breaking run of seven in just four games at the start of this season.

He has recently returned following an injury and played in each of United’s last three games in all competitions under Ralf Rangnick, finding the net during the team’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.